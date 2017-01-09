× Drug bust at Lancaster home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. –On Friday officers assigned to the police bureau’s Selective Enforcement Unit (SEU) and the patrol division, assisted the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) with the service of an investigative search warrant at Manuel Pagan’s home at 18 AE. Andrew St. The search warrant was in response to an investigation being conducted by Det. Sgt. Mammau.

While searching for evidence officers ended up finding narcotics within the home and obtained an additional search warrant for the drugs. Officers were assisted by detectives of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. During the search the officers found $2,201.00 in U.S. currency, 16.66 grams of crack cocaine, street value $1,666.00, Ten Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine pills, 20 mg, Thirteen Lorazepam pills, 0.5mg, Twenty-one Clonazepam pills, 0.5 and 1mg doses, One hundred six Alprazolam pills, 0.5 and 1mg doses, Marijuana grinder and packaging materials. Lancaster City Housing Inspectors condemned the house after inspecting the residence.

A two and a half year-old male who was in the home was remanded into the custody of Children and Youth Agency based on the conditions of the house and close proximity to crack cocaine and numerous amounts of prescription narcotics. The mother, a nineteen year-old, was released with no charges.

Pagan was charged by Officer Jared Snader before D.J. Reuter. He was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver (PWID) Cocaine, PWID Alprazolam; PWID Clonazepam; PWID Lorazepam; PWID, Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Pagan was transported to the Lancaster County Prison for central arraignment. Pagan was committed to LCP in lieu of $750,000 bail.