× Elevated lead levels found in City of York water

YORK, Pa. -– Recently, York Water Company conducted required testing of customer’s water for lead. Several samples tested exceeded the United States Environmental Agencies action level. York Water Company is complying and taking necessary steps to correct the problem.

The City of York – Bureau of Health is encouraging all property owners who have received a letter from York Water Company indicating they have lead service lines to their property, to contact York Water Company to have their water tested for lead. “Increased lead levels found in water is a concern across America and right here in the City of York. Our City Bureau of Health is in communication with the York Water Company to ensure that all city residents that are affected by high lead levels in their water are identified and contacted so the appropriate actions can be taken by the York Water Company to safeguard their health.” stated Mayor Bracey.

Persons in rental properties may contact York Water Company to determine if their residence is affected.

Lead is especially harmful to unborn children and children under the age of 7. Exposure to lead can cause such issues as brain damage, behavioral problems, learning disabilities, and neurological problems.

City residents concerned about their home should visit the York Water Company’s website at http://www.yorkwater.com or call 717-845-3601.

Source: City of York Bureau of Health