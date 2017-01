× Fire at duplex home in Carlisle displaces three adults

CARLISLE, Pa. — A fire at a duplex home in Carlisle started on the second floor and then spread to the attic of the building. No occupants were injured during the fire.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury from debris in his eyes and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Three adults in the duplex are displaced. The home next door suffered damage to the exterior doors.

The fire is under investigation by the Carlisle Borough Police.