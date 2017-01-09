× Fort Lauderdale airport shooting Esteban Santiago charges

Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago made his first court appearance Monday, during which Judge Alicia O. Valle advised him he would face three charges: performing an act of violence against a person at an airport serving international civil aviation that caused serious bodily injury; using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm.

Two of the charges carry a maximum sentence of death. Valle appointed Santiago a lawyer and set his next court date for January 17.