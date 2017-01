PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — A Port Authority Transit Corporation (PATCO) train stopped in Philadelphia near City Hall and had passengers exit the train. When they did they were surrounded by smoke.

One woman who was on the train tweeted that passengers heard a “poof” then saw smoke and had to get off the train.

@RidePATCO what is up with train #239…stopped at city hall…heard *poof* then smoke…we had to get off train #smoke pic.twitter.com/OgRtD2p46N — Denise Romani (@Neesey208) January 9, 2017

PATCO says they have staff addressing the issue.

FOX43 will continue to update this story when more information is received.