Leola man sentenced for selling heroin that caused deadly overdose

LANCASTER, PA — A Leola man will serve up to seven years in state prison for selling heroin to a man who fatally overdosed last year in a local convenience store.

Marc Lacasse sold the fatal batch to 26-year-old Andrew Stevens shortly before Stevens was found dead Feb. 29 in a restroom at Rutter’s, 370 West Main Street, Leola.

Lacasse, 44, pleaded guilty Friday in Lancaster County Court to felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a cellphone.

In exchange for the pleas, Lacasse will serve 3½ to 7 years in state prison, in accordance with a plea agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Maria Cusick.

Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker accepted the terms of the agreement and ordered sentence.

The Lancaster County coroner’s office determined Stevens, of Leola, died of acute morphine toxicity, caused by heroin use.

East Lampeter police collected numerous pieces of evidence, including video surveillance and cellphone records.

Police determined Lacasse sold Stevens a quantity of heroin in the parking lot of Giant, 10 Newport Road, about 11 p.m. Stevens then drove to the Rutter’s and entered the store alone.

In the bathroom, police found Stevens deceased, along with spoon, several baggies, and other items consistent with heroin use.