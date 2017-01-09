× Man arrested at Carlisle Walmart for attempting to steal 16 video games

CARLISLE, Pa. — On Friday at around 5:20 p.m. officers responded to the Carlisle Walmart for an active retail theft. Officers arrived to find the suspect, Clinton Arnold, being detained by Walmart management.

Arnold is accused of hiding 16 video games in his jacket and attempting to exit the store without paying for them. An off-duty Pennsylvania State Trooper assisted Walmart in Arnold’s apprehension.

Once Arnold was taken into custody he was found to be in possession of Suboxone and hypodermic needles. Arnold was not able to prove that the Suboxone was prescribed to him.

Arnold was transported to the County Central Booking to await arraignment on the charges of Retail theft, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Paraphernalia.