Man arrested with 233 bags of heroin

LANCASTER, Pa. — On Thursday, Jan. 5 Officer Jason Hagy, a member of the police bureau’s Selective Enforcement Unit (SEU), observed Luis Pabon-Torres operating a vehicle in the 1st block of Conestoga St. Officer Hagy knew that the suspect had a suspended operating privilege through the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Detective Sergeant Nathan Nickel and Sergeant Manuel Luciano, who work a Street Operations Group (SOG), in conjunction with SEU, stopped the suspect in the same block. The suspect was alone in the car.

When the officers went to contact the driver, Pabon-Torres opened the driver’s side door to speak with Nickel. When the suspect opened the door Nickel observed a Newport 100 brand cigarette pack fall from the lap of the suspect and land at his feet. Nickel picked up the cigarette pack for the suspect and observed numerous heroin bundles in the pack. Pabon- Torres was then removed from the car and arrested. When the officers searched the car they found an additional Newport 100 brand cigarette pack also filled with multiple heroin bundles.

The officers seized a total of 233 bags of heroin and $170.

The suspect was charged by Officer Andrew Mease before D.J. Witkonis and taken to Lancaster County Prison for central arraignment. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Padon-Torres was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin.