Man runs out of restaurant without paying bill

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – East Lampeter Township Police are seeking to identify a man who ran out of a restaurant without paying his bill. On December 29, the suspect intentionally ran out of the Texas Roadhouse, 2317 Lincoln Highway East, without paying his food and beverage bill. He was last seen running into a nearby woods.

Police released a surveillance photo of the man. He is described as a white male, between 30-40 years old , straight brown hair with a light mustache and goatee.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police Officer Jennifer Leya at (717) 291-4676.