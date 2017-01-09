× Missing Hampden Twp teen is without shoes or a coat

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – The Hampden Township Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14 year old Max Miskin who left his house at 7 p.m. Monday evening without shoes or a coat.

Miskin is a 5’0″ white male, approximately 100 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing glasses, a red sweatshirt, and white running pants with black spots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Hampden Township Police Department by calling 911.

Due to the extreme weather, police ask everyone in the Good Hope Farms area of the Township to pay special attention to unlocked cars, sheds or other enclosures where a person could hide.