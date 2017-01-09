Nearly 75,000 agriculture, food jobs coming to Pennsylvania in next decade

HARRISBURG, Pa. --Nearly 75,000 jobs in the agriculture and food industry are expected to be created in Pennsylvania within the next ten years, the Department of Agriculture said Monday.
The PDA has identified 30 occupations which will be most in demand over the next decade:
- Farming and Agricultural Operations
- Farm Manager
- Dairy Herdsman
- Farm Equipment Mechanics and Service Technicians
- Farmworkers
- Farm, Ranch, and Aquacultural Animals
- Farmworkers and Laborers-Crop, Nursery, and Greenhouse
- Landscaping
- Landscaping and Groundskeeping Worker
- Food Manufacturing
- Food Batchmakers
- Packaging Machine Operators
- Bakers
- Butchers
- Slaughters and Meat Packers
- Meat Trimmers
- Inspectors, Testers, Samplers, and Weighers
- Industrial Machinery Mechanics
- General Maintenance and Repair Workers
- Heavy and Tractor Trailer
- Truck Driver
- Forklift Driver
- Forestry, Lumber, and Wood Products
- Fallers
- Logging Equipment Operator
- Sawing Machine Operator
- Team Assemblers
- Paper Goods Machine Operators
- Sales Representatives, not medical or scientific products
- Conservation and Natural Resources
- Soil and Water Conservationists
- Agriculture Technician
- Animal Health and Veterinary Services
- Veterinarians
- Veterinary Technologists and Technicians
- Veterinary Assistants
- Medical and Clinical Laboratory Technician