NIAAA offers quiz that allows people to check their drinking pattern

During the holiday season, people tend to enjoy more alcohol than usual.

Now that the holidays have come and gone, you may have noticed that some friends and family are still enjoying alcohol, possibly at problematic rate.

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Addiction says that more than fifteen million adults have an alcohol use disorder.

Problems that can stem from this alcohol use are family fights or relationship problems, accidents that may not only hurt them but others as well, and liver disease.

Dr. George Koob, the director of the NIAAA, says that the signs that someone is having a problem are subtle, but if you know what you’re looking for they are easy to spot.

“Some of the signs are relatively subtle,” Koob says. “For example maybe you only go to parties where alcohol is served, maybe you watched all the football games while in a state of long alcohol drinking bout, but some of them are not so subtle. Maybe you still have problems when you drink with interactions with family members, post holidays there could be impairment in social and occupational functions so perhaps you’re late to work because of extended hangovers or lethargy or having problems getting reengaged. Those are all signs that maybe you overdid it.”

According to Koob, half of the liver disease is the U.S. is now attributable to alcohol.

“We recommend a visit to your primary care doctor, particularly one who’s enlightened about alcohol and alcohol use disorders.”

To help check yourself, the NIAAA has an online quiz that allows visitors to take a drinking pattern checkup. Of course, there is also information about where to get help if you need it.

To take the quiz, visit the NIAAA site here.