Ohio man facing charges after police chase ensues on Pennsylvania Turnpike

NEWVILLE, Pa.– An Ohio man is facing charges after swerving, and attempting to elude police officers in a chase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Abel Asmeron, 23, of Dayton, Ohio, is charged with reckless endangerment, fleeing and eluding, and a number of traffic violations for the January 7 chase.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Asmeron’s vehicle for numerous traffic violations. The vehicle was observed swerving in both lanes while traveling at a high speed. In fact, numerous civilians also complained to police in addition to their own observations.

Asmeron refused to stop at mile marker 187.5, despite the marked patrol car’s siren and flashing lights. At one point, Asmeron did drive off the roadway and attempted to hit a marked State Police car. He was eventually apprehended at mile marker 204.7 after police used spike strips to stop the vehicle’s progress.

Now, Asmeron will face charges for his crime.