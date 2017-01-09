× Orlando police officer shot, suspect at large Orlando Police Department confirmed that a police officer was involved in a shooting. The suspect is at large. This is a developing story. We have an officer shot and suspect(s) at large. Officer transported to hospital. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017 OPD officer involved shooting. Media staging at Wawa on JYP and Silverstar. Standby for briefing. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017 All updates to shooting will be on Twitter only. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017 Traffic Alert: Please avoid Princeton and John Young Parkway. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017