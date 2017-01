Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa.-- Young dancers in Central Pennsylvania can learn the art of ballet at a new school!

The Pennsylvania Ballet Academy is offering classes for children beginning at the age of four and up.

Vanessa Zahorian and Davit Karapetyan, PBA Artistic Directors and former members of the San Francisco Ballet, stopped by FOX43 Morning News to offer more information on the school.

Class schedules and sign-ups are available at their site here.