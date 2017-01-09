× Poll: Do you agree with Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech that indirectly condemned Trump?

Without referencing him by name, Meryl Streep, who was honored at the Golden Globes for a lifetime of notable work, used her 6-minute speech to blast President-elect Donald Trump.

She highlighted, CNN reported, the importance of the “most vilified segments in American society right now” — “Hollywood, foreigners and the press.” The response to Streep’s speech was met with mixed reviews.

Streep made her disdain of Trump clear when she talked about when he allegedly mocked a reporter with a disability in 2015.

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if we kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts,” Streep said to a huge applause from the room, CNN reported.

She continued: “An actor’s only job is to enter the lives of people who are different from us and let you feel what that feels like. And there were many, many powerful performances this year that did exactly that — breathtaking, compassionate work.”

Streep, however, said there was one “performance” this year that “stunned” her “not because it was good — there was nothing good about it.”

Streep asked those in the audience to support the nonprofit Committee to Protect Journalists “because we’re going to need them going forward and they’re going to need us to safeguard the truth.”

