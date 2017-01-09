× Royce Morris Seeks Seat on Dauphin County Court

HARRISBURG (January 9, 2017) Attorney Royce L. Morris, a partner in the law firm of Goldberg Katzman based in Dauphin County with offices in Lower Paxton Township and Harrisburg, has announced his candidacy for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Dauphin County. After successfully practicing law for more than 25 years in state and federal courts throughout Pennsylvania, Morris is ready to bring his wealth of experience to the Dauphin County Bench. “I have been very fortunate to h ave represented a multitude of individuals before many courts and judges throughout the state over the past 25 years, and I have professionally grown from those experiences. I look forward to bringing those experiences to the bench,” said Morris.

Morris has been with the law firm of Goldberg Katzman, PC since 1999, and has represented clients in more than 200 trials and has been involved in countless pretrial proceedings. Morris’ practice includes the representation of individuals and businesses in criminal, civil and municipal cases.

Morris practices law with integrity. This is reflected in the Pa Bar Association’s appointment of Morris to a committee tasked with making recommendations on revisions to the Code of Judicial Conduct. Additionally, former Governor Thomas Corbett appointed Morris to serve, from 2011-2015, on the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing, where he worked with judges and attorneys from across the state to improve the guidelines which are reviewed by judges when assessing the sentence to be imposed on individuals who are convicted of a crime.

“Royce Morris has a reputation in the legal community for not only being a zealous advocate for his clients, but also for practicing law with integrity,” said Harrisburg Attorney Brian Perry. “Royce is always well prepared for his cases; he treats clients and opposing counsel with respect; and he serves as a mentor to young attorneys. The Dauphin County bench will gain a tremendous asset if Royce is elected,” said Perry.

Morris is also very involved with his community. According to Morris, “I have been so fortunate and blessed that I realized long ago that I have an obligation to give back to my community.” To that end, Morris is on the Board of Directors for the Harrisburg Police Athletic League and has volunteered in many of their activities, including their annual “Shop with a Cop” event, and the “Jump Shots, Not Gun Shots” event. Morris served as the Cub Master for Pack 13 at the Camp Curtain YMCA, coached football for 10 years for the Swatara Tigers football organization, coached basketball for the Oberlin, Bressler, Enhaut Tri-Community basketball league and coached Teener League baseball in Susquehanna Township.

Morris is married to Shileste Morris, who is the Assistant Director of the Center for Schools and Communities. They are the proud parents of two children, Ian and Christian, who are graduates of Central Dauphin schools. Ian and Christian went on to graduate from Pennsylvania universities, with Ian graduating from the University of Pennsylvania and Christian graduating from Temple University. The Morrises attend church at Living Water, in Swatara Township.