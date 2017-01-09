× Shippensburg man accused of fracturing infant’s skull

SHIPPENSBURG, PA — A Shippensburg man is accused of fracturing the skull of a two month-old boy. Douglas Asbury is facing charges of aggravated and simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child. On July 16th of 2016, Asbury and the child’s mother brought the baby to Chambersburg Hospital. Asbury had been watching the child and said he fell out of bed. When she got home from work the mother insisted on taking the baby to the hospital. There, doctors discovered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain. The baby’s left eye was swollen shut, there were red marks on his abdomen and chest area and new bleeds on the brain.

The infant was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

According to court documents, experts told polices the child’s injuries were not consistent with Asbury’s story of the baby rolling out of bed.

Asbury was committed to Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 bail.