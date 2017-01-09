Still frigid Monday with lighter breezes and frigid wind chills

STILL FRIGID: An arctic air mass remains in place Monday, but temperatures gradually moderate through the middle of the week. It’s a brutally cold start, with readings in the single digits to lower teens under partly cloudy skies. Clouds from the north slide in through the morning, leading to cloudier intervals during the afternoon. This helps keep temperatures on the frigid side. Expect afternoon readings to reach the lower to middle 20s. Tonight isn’t as cold under partly clear skies. Readings fall into the middle teens to lower 20s. Tuesday sees plenty of clouds ahead of the next system, and it’s a bit breezy. Temperatures make it near 30 degrees during the afternoon, and as precipitation enters the picture, a light wintry mix is possible, especially north of the turnpike. Some minor snow and ice accumulations are possible during the afternoon and early evening before a quick transition to rain by about 10 P.M. Temperatures slow rise above freezing late during the evening and after midnight. The showers come to an end several hours before daybreak.

MILD MIDWEEK: Mild air remains for the end of the week. Some clearing takes place, and it’s quiet. Expect readings well above typical January numbers, in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees! Thursday is a bit milder, with a small chance for a shower or two. Readings are in the lower to middle 50s. Friday still brings a small shower chance, with temperatures on the mild side. Readings teeter on either side of the 50 degree mark.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND: There’s many questions for the weekend forecast, with plenty of uncertainty. It does look colder, and the pattern remains unsettled. We’ll be watching for rain and mix/snow showers, especially Sunday. Temperatures during the afternoon are in the lower to middle 30s.

Have a great Monday!