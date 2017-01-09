Vet hospital steps up to help Great Danes rescued from Adams Co. home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED LION, Pa. -- A woman in Adams County is facing charges after officials said she left several animals in "deplorable" conditions.

Seventeen dogs, 14 of them Great Danes, eight goats and three pigs were rescued from Melissa Klinedinst's Biglerville home in December. She is now facing 24 charges of animal cruelty.

Adams County SPCA officials said the dogs were boarded up in a makeshift kennel and didn't even have a drop of water to drink.

Kathleen Spencer with Patton Veterinary Hospital in Red Lion, York County, heard about the story from another vet at the SPCA and wanted to lend a hand.

"It pretty much makes you feel sick inside," Spencer said, "You feel so terrible for these animals that are 15-20 pounds underweight. Some of them were in such bad conditions they have sores on their body and their skin."

One of those Great Danes needed emergency surgery and ended up getting lucky. Spencer's father-in-law who owns the vet practice was only planning to foster her, but then fell in love.

"Now she's actually currently being adopted by them and her forever home," Spencer said.

That Great Dane now goes by the name Gwen.

Spencer said since the SPCA rescued the animals, there's been an outpouring of support from the community.

"People that are willing to donate their time, monetary donations, food donations for these dogs. I mean it's been amazing thus far. Now we need to get them into good homes that will treat them the way they deserve to be treated."

If you would like to help these animals and donate to the Adams County SPCA, click here.