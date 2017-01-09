× Wintry mix develops Tuesday

PREPARE FOR WINTRY MIX

Moisture with our next system arrives Tuesday. With temperatures at the surface well below freezing, and warmer air in the upper levels, it is the perfect recipe for freezing rain and sleet.

Expect the wintry mix to develop during the afternoon and continue through evening, eventually changing to rain, as temperatures climb above freezing. It is cold in the morning with lows in the teens, and temperatures are slow to climb to the 30s later in the day.

The cold front is through by early Wednesday, which means a few light showers for the morning rush hour. Under partly sunny skies, temperatures have a chance to warm to near 50 degrees. Our next frontal system is upon us late Wednesday into Thursday, but with mild temperatures in place, we’ll see rain showers overnight. We get a break through the day Thursday allowing temperatures to climb higher into the lower and middle 50s! Showers return late Thursday into the early morning hours Friday but are out of here leaving the rest of the day dry. Increasing sunshine helps temperatures, once again warm to the lower 50s before a more seasonable air mass returns in time for the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The weekend begins dry and much chillier. Morning lows in the 20s climb to the middle 30s under partly sunny skies. Clouds increase as our next system approaches in the evening. A wintry mix develops Saturday night into Sunday, continuing through the morning until temperatures warm above freezing, at which time, the mix changes to rain showers. It’s a dreary, chilly day to end the weekend with highs in the middle 30s. Front gets hung up across the area into Monday, keeping the rain chances around for the start of the week.

Have a wonderful day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist

Pret