× 2 dogs shot, dumped into Conococheague Creek in Franklin County

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.–Pennsylvania State Police are looking for tips after two dogs were killed and then dumped into a creek in Franklin County around Christmas.

According to state police reports, the dogs were shot and killed around December 25 in the area of Ragged Edge and Brindle Roads in Guilford Township. The dogs were then dumped into the creek in an effort to conceal their whereabouts.

Troopers say there are three separate bridges in that area that cross over the Conococheague Creek.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call State Police-Chambersburg at (717) 264-5161.