WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police Waynesburg is searching for Kameron Clayton. She is 16-years-old, 5′ 7″, 140 lbs, with sandy hair and blue eyes. Clayton has been missing since January 1 from Prosperity.

Anyone with information regarding her location should contact Pennsylvania State Police Waynesburg at (724) 627-6151.