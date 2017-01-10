× 475 of the world’s best hunting and fishing outfitters at 2017 Great American Outdoor Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The 2017 Great American Outdoor Show, scheduled for Feb. 4-12 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pa., will feature more than 475 outfitters among the massive 650,000 square feet of exhibit hall space at the world’s largest consumer outdoor show.

The diverse group of hunting and fishing outfitters at the show bring years of experience, wisdom and skill to guide clients on the hunting or fishing excursion of a lifetime. Whether its big game in Africa, elk in the Rocky Mountains, whitetails in the Midwest or Great Lakes salmon, the Great American Outdoor Show has the outfitter you’ve been looking for.

The show will feature an entire exhibit hall dedicated to hunting and fishing outfitters offering everything from fly-in trips to remote Canadian lakes to Alaskan hunting, fishing combo trips. Whether it’s domestic big game and waterfowl hunts or international destination safari excursions and everything in between, sportsmen from across the country and from all walks of life are sure to find an outfitter to build the trip of a lifetime at a price they can afford.

The world’s best outfitters join the best of the outdoors at the Great American Outdoor Show, jam-packed with fun family events, educational seminars, the latest and greatest in outdoor gear, special presentations, archery competitions, country concerts and much more.

To view the complete list of outfitters confirmed for the show, view a map of each exhibit hall, purchase show tickets or learn about all the nine-day event has to offer, visit http://www.greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.

SOURCE: NATIONAL RIFLE ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA