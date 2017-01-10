× Accidental house fire causes no injuries, leaves occupants receiving assistance from Red Cross

CARLISLE, Pa.– An accidental house fire left occupants uninjured on Monday.

The fire department was able to extinguish the fire without incident, and an investigation revealed that the fire originated on the second floor within a wall between a bedroom and storage room. Overall, the fire caused about $35,000 in damage.

The blaze was deemed accidental and attributed to a failure of structural electrical wiring.

Occupants of the home are being assisted by the Red Cross.