× Active Kyds recalls children’s toy shovels and garden tool sets due to lead in paint

This recall involves Active Kyds children’s toy shovels and garden tool sets. The fiberglass toy shovels were sold in yellow and black. The children’s garden tool set has blue handles with orange caps and black painted steel ends. It includes four tools: a hand shovel, hand fork, transplanter and cultivator. The tools are sold with a pull string black mesh bag with the Active Kyds logo printed in white.

Excessive lead paint levels on the yellow shank and black blade on the shovel, and the black paint on the garden tool set violates the federal lead paint standard. In addition, the black plastic shovel handle and bag clip on the garden tool drawstring bag contain excessive lead content levels, a violation of the federal lead standard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effect.

About 70 units were sold exclusively at Amazon.com from August 2016 through October 2016 for between $20 and $25.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy shovels and garden tool sets away from children and contact Active Kyds for a refund.

Active Kyds toll-free at 855-736-6255 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at activekyds@gmail.com, or online at www.activekyds.com and click on “News” for more information.