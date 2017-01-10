× At least 21 dead in blasts outside American University of Afghanistan

[Breaking Update: 8:27 a.m.]

At least 21 people were killed and 20 others were injured when two car bombs exploded Tuesday on a road outside the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, said Saleem Rasooli, head of Kabul hospitals.

[Breaking Update: 8:20 a.m.]

