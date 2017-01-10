× Convicted rapist of a minor ordered to pay $88 million in damages

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. –The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that a jury ordered a HIV-positive man to pay $88 million in damages to the 6-year-old boy he raped and filmed.

The verdict is one of the largest, if not the largest to be handed down in Dauphin County.

Ira Task, 626, pleaded guilty in March to raping the boy and admitted to wearing no protection despite knowing he was HIV-positive since 1994.

Task arranged the rape through 19-year-old William Byers-Augusta, of North Middleton Township, Cumberland County. Byers-Augusta was also charged with child rape and creation of child porn after he live streamed video on the internet of his own sexual abuse of the victim.

Court documents state the rape occurred on April 20, 2015, at a Task’s home on North 2nd Street in Harrisburg.

Task will serve up to 40 years in prison, followed by over 66 years of consecutive supervision.

Police say the video shows Task drugging the child with an inhalant, both men abusing him, and then Task raping him.