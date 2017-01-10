× Driver dies after vehicle hits telephone pole, tree in Lititz

LITITZ, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A 38-year-old man died early Tuesday following a crash in Lancaster County, according to police reports.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Owl Hill Road in Lititz around 12:53 a.m. after someone heard the crash.

Investigators believe the unidentified driver lost control of his vehicle, side-swiped a telephone pole and hit a tree. Police say the man was unresponsive at the scene and was rushed to Lancaster General Hospital, where he later died.

Owl Hill road was closed for several hours for the investigation and has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Lititz Borough Police Department at 717-626-6393.