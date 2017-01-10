× Elderly woman homeless after fire damages her Columbia Borough home.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – One person is homeless following a fire at a home along the 200 block of S. 4th Street in Columbia Borough. Firefighters responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. The fire was under control in about half an hour.

The Susquehanna Fire & Rescue Company Chief says the fire began on the exterior back wall of the home between the 1st and 2nd floor. The fire damaged the bathroom, kitchen and roof area of the home. An elderly woman and her three cats escaped unharmed. She is being assisted by the American Red Cross with shelter.

The cause of the fire was due to an electrical problem. Damages are estimated at between $50,000 and $60,000.