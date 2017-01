× Fallen power lines closes County Line Rd., several homes without power

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The 600 block of County Line Rd. in Wast Hanover Twp. is closed due to power lines down across the road.

The lines were brought down when a vehicle crashed into a utility pole at about 4:10 p.m.

The power is out for about 11 homes along the road until Met-Ed crews can repair the damage.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.