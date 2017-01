× Juniata County School District to close early due to impending weather

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa.– The Juniata County School District is closing early today due to impending winter weather.

The school district announced the decision to dismiss students at 1 p.m. on their website here.

Superintendent, Keith Yarger, announced the reasoning via his Twitter account.

JCSD dismissing today 1/10/17 @ 1:00 PM due to freezing rain hitting our area @ regular dismissal time. Evening activities are canceled. — Keith Yarger (@JCSD_Super) January 10, 2017

All evening activities are cancelled.