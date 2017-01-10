× Lancaster woman to serve up to 12 years in prison after robbing Weis Markets store twice in three days

LANCASTER, Pa.– A Lancaster woman is set to serve up to 12 years in prison for robbing the same Weis Markets’ store twice in a span of three days.

Kathleen Moore, 48, plead guilty in September to felony counts of robbery and misdemeanor theft.

On May 1 & May 3, Moore approached clerks at the Weis Markets store in the 1200 block of Millersville Pike with a gun displayed in her waistband.

Surveillance cameras caught Moore committing the robberies, and police were able to release the images to the public that helped lead to her Moore’s identity.

On Friday, Judge James Cullen sentenced Moore to 3 to 12 years in state prison.

As a part of her sentence, Moore must pay about $1,000 in restitution for what was stolen during the robberies.