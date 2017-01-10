× Latin King gang member sentenced to 14 years imprisonment on drug and firearms charges

Harrisburg, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Latin King gang member Felix Dominguez-Rivera, age 38, of Lebanon, was sentenced to 168 months’ imprisonment on Jan. 9, by United States District Court Judge John E. Jones, III, for distribution of cocaine and heroin and possession of a firearm.

Judge Jones also ordered Dominguez-Rivera to be placed on four years of supervised release following his prison sentence, and to pay $1,800 in fines and special assessments.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Dominguez-Rivera, a career offender, distributed approximately 522 grams of heroin, which is equivalent to approximately 20,000 retail bags, and approximately 2,282 grams of cocaine base, also known as crack cocaine, between December of 2011 and August of 2013, in Lebanon County. At the time of his arrest on April 8, 2014, Dominguez-Rivera was in the possession of a loaded Keltec 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number. As a convicted felon, he was pronounced from possessing firearms.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Lebanon County Drug Task Force, Lebanon City Police Department, and the Cornwall Borough Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Daryl F. Bloom and Nichole Eisenhart, Lebanon County First Assistant District Attorney, serving as Special Assistant United States Attorney, prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of a district wide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic regarding the use and distribution of heroin. Led by the United States Attorney’s Office, the Heroin Initiative targets heroin traffickers operating in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and is part of the coordinated effort among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to locate, apprehend, and prosecute the individuals who commit heroin related offenses.

This case was also brought as part of the Violent Crime Reduction Partnership, a district wide initiative to combat the spread of violent crime in the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Led by the United States Attorney’s Office, the reduction partnership consists of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies whose mission is to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who commit violent crimes with firearms.

Source: United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Middle District of Pennsylvania