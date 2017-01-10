Lititz RecROC opens in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITITZ, Pa., -- The Lititz RecROC is officially open in Lancaster County. The bouldering gym and climbing facility opened last week to visitors.

It features a rock wall and an obstacle course that includes vertical walls, a warped wall, ropes, ladders and much more. In addition, the facility includes cardio equipment, strength equipment, and functional training space.

Lititz RecROC is located at 201 Rock Lititz Boulevard, Suite 10. It is open every day. For their hours of operation and more information, visit http://lititzrecroc.com/