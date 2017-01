× Lower Swatara Township two-car crash with injuries slows traffic

Swatara, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that there was a two-car crash at Exit 1 at Interstate-83 and Route 283¬†interchange in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County.

One car was overturned, police said. Several victims were taken to the hospital.

Westbound 283 has just reopened to traffic. The accident happened at about 4:15 p.m.

Expect delays.