Man charged in three separate armed robberies of same Harrisburg market

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Harrisburg Police with the assistance of the Dauphin County Crisis Response team served a search warrant last weekend on the 2400 block of Kensingtion for the purpose of arresting Maurice Ross and searching the residence for evidence regarding three separate robberies at the Brookwood Market, 2624 Brookwood Street.

During the search a stolen 38 caliber handgun was found in the residence. The handgun was stolen from Lewisberry. Ross admitted that the handgun belonged to him.

The three robbery incidents all in December 2016 were:

On December, 8, at 7:14 p.m. During this robbery the male displayed a handgun and took approximately $500 in cash from the store during this incident.

On December 17, at 6:28 p.m. During this robbery the male displayed a handgun and robbed the clerk of $700-$800, the clerk’s wallet to include $100, and lottery tickets.

On December 22 at 7 a.m. During this robbery the male displayed a handgun and robbed the clerk of his wallet and $100 in cash.

Ross was on Federal Probation when these robberies were committed and will be charged with 3 counts of Robbery, 4 counts of Person Not to Possess Firearm, and 1 count of Receiving Stolen Property.