Milder temperatures Wednesday with showers returning late evening

EVENING WINTRY MIX

The entire area is under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL MIDNIGHT. Light sleet changing to freezing rain then rain is expected through the evening after 6 P. M.

Temperatures will slowly rise above freezing this afternoon and evening. It may take counties north and northwest of Harrisburg a bit longer to warm. Minor ice accumulations expected with most of it north and west of Harrisburg. About a quarter of an inch of rain may accumulate once the changeover takes place. Use caution when heading out this evening as surfaces and roads may become icy and slick.

Temperatures are slow to climb to the 30s, as precipitation spreads in this evening. The mix transitions to rain once temperatures climb above freezing late evening.

Any lingering showers should exit before the morning rush hour. Under partly sunny skies, temperatures have a chance to warm into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Our next frontal system is upon us late Wednesday into Thursday, but with mild temperatures in place, we’ll see rain showers overnight. We get a break through the day Thursday allowing temperatures to climb higher into the lower and middle 50s! Showers return late Thursday into the early morning hours Friday but are out of here leaving the rest of the day dry. Morning lows start mild and with any sunshine, temperatures have a chance to reach 50 before colder air settles back in across the area Friday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Another wintry mess heads in for the weekend. A mix begins early Saturday and with morning lows below freezing, we’ll see snow and sleet, perhaps even freezing rain as upper levels warm faster than surface temps. This mix is expected to last much of the day before winding down by evening. Temperatures rise above freezing mid-day to the lower 30, allowing a change over to rain showers before taper off. Sunday is overcast with pockets of drizzle and freezing drizzle as temperatures start off below freezing early. Highs are cold in the middle 30s. It remains unsettled through early week as several frontal systems move through keeping showers in the forecast. However, temperatures look to moderate with readings in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Have a wonderful day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist