LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A fugitive from Missouri is arrested by New Holland Police. Craig Serra, of Narvon, was taken into custody at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon along the 800 block of East Earl Road, Earl Township.

Serra is wanted by authorities in Missouri for Fraud. Following arraignment he was sent to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail to await an extradition hearing for his return to Missouri.