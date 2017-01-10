× Police: $2,000 reward for information on recent Harrisburg shooter

Harrisburg, Pa. — Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in a recent shooting incident.

From Harrisburg Police: On Monday, Jan. 9, at 4:10 p.m., Harrisburg Police responded to Harrisburg Fried Chicken, 1314 Market Street, for a shooting victim. Officers observed a 26 year-old black man in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The unresponsive man was taken to Hershey Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

The shooter was described a black man, who was short with an average build. He was seen running west on Market toward 13th Street.

Anyone who has information on this case is encouraged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Watch website or by calling 1-800-262-3080. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tips can also be given directly to police by calling County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.

Source: Dauphin County Crime Stoppers