MECHANICSBURG, Pa.– Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects who committed a series of thefts from Target.

A total of four people, two men and two women, entered the Target located at 6416 Carlisle Pike both separately and as a group of December 4, 6 & 11.

During each trip, the suspects stole multiple items from the electronics section.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Joseph Craven at 717-238-9676 or jcraven@sstwp.org.