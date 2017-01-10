× Poll: Do you think President Obama was a good president?

President Barack Obama is set to address the nation in his final remarks tonight.

He is going to travel to Chicago, Illinois, the city where he declared victory in 2008 and 2012 to speak to a sold-out crowd of ardent supporters, CNN reported.

Obama’s campaign embraced the mantra of “hope and change,” which overwhelmingly elected him into office in 2008. He won his second term by a smaller margin.

As he departs office, CNN reported, leaving scores of progressive policies in place, there’s ample evidence of change. But for his backers, the “hope” aspect of that original mantra is diminished by the prospects of Donald Trump’s presidency. On Tuesday, Obama aims to revive the spirits of progressives who he’d hoped to rally behind Hillary Clinton. Though his speech won’t be policy-oriented or carry any direct contrasts with Trump, his message will offer a “hopeful” vision for the future, according to administration officials.

Obama in his speech wants to cast a “forward-looking” vision for a country, those officials say, insisting his message won’t be directed solely at his successor, CNN reported.

“The President is primarily delivering a message to the American people, all Americans, whether they voted for President Obama or not,” said White House spokesman Josh Earnest on Monday. “The President feels an obligation to talk about what he’s learned of the last eight years, what he’s learned about the country, what he’s learned about governing the country, and offer up his advice to the American people about the most effective way to confront the challenges that we see ahead.”

