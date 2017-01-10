U.S. Senator, Bob Casey, releases statement following President Obama’s Farewell Address

Shortly after President Obama finished his speech, U.S. Senator Bob Casey released statement following President Obama’s Farewell Address:

“On this night when President Barack Obama delivers his Farewell Address to the nation, I want to commend him for his eight years of dedicated public service. From the first time we met in 2005, I was struck by his integrity, his intellect and his decency. His achievements as President are too numerous to list but three are significant: over 15 million jobs created since the end of the Great Recession, 20 million more Americans with health care and a $1 trillion reduction in the deficit. President Obama was a strong fighter for the middle class and the vulnerable. Our nation and state are in a stronger position today than when President Obama took the oath of office in January 2009. We have made progress but we still face substantial challenges in order to grow incomes, educate more children and keep our nation safe. We will miss President Obama’s principled leadership and enduring commitment to strengthening America.”