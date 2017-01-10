Wintry mix for some Tuesday afternoon becomes rain during the evening

WATCHING WINTRY MIX: Temperatures are not starting as frigid as Monday, and there are plenty of clouds to start ahead of the next system. It turns a bit breezy. Temperatures begin in the middle teens to near 20 degrees. Temperatures rise to near 30 degrees during the afternoon, and as precipitation enters the picture, a light wintry mix is likely, especially north of the turnpike. Some minor snow and ice accumulations are possible during the afternoon and early evening before a quick transition to rain by about 10 P.M. Temperatures slowly rise above freezing late during the evening and after midnight. The showers come to an end several hours before daybreak. Expect temperatures overnight in the middle to upper 30s.

MILD MIDWEEK: Mild air remains for the end of the week. Some clearing takes place Wednesday, and it’s quiet. Expect readings well above typical January numbers, in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees! Thursday is a bit milder, with a small chance for a few showers. Readings are in the lower to middle 50s. Friday still brings a small shower chance, with temperatures on the mild side once again. Readings teeter on either side of the 50 degree mark.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND: There’s many questions for the weekend forecast, with plenty of uncertainty. It does look colder, and the pattern remains unsettled. We’ll be watching for a wintry mix/snow showers both days, especially Sunday. Temperatures during the afternoon are in the lower to middle 30s, with overnight temperatures falling below freezing. Monday brings a chance for more showers as temperatures warm a bit. Expect readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Have a great Tuesday!