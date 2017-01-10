× York and Steel-High to play in NBA Court of Dreams game

PHILADELPHIA – Both high school basketball programs have a rich history of success in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, York and Steel-High will showcase their skills on an NBA floor. The Bearcats and Rollers tip off at 3pm at Wells Fargo Center, home of the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is part of the NBA’s Court of Dreams program that gives high school teams the opportunity to play in an NBA arena.

"We will leave early, let them take in the atmosphere, look around the arena, basically just soak it all in," explained York High Athletic Director Ron Coursey. "We'll let them get some shots up. Obviously, in that size arena, your depth perception is a little different. There is no wall behind the basket like there is here. We will let them get comfortable with their surroundings and then we will treat it like any other normal game."

A fan bus leaves from York High at Noon on Wednesday. All of the seats are sold out to witness the Bearcats on the home court of the Sixers.