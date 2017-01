× Left lane reopened on I-83 southbound, accident near Shrinestown exit

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — An accident on I-83 Southbound, by the Shrinestown exit, shuts down the left hand lane in Conewago Township has been cleared.

911 Dispatchers confirm that the accident near the Shrinestown exit on I-83 southbound has resulted in an unknown injury.

