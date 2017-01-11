David Shulkin picked to head Department of Veterans Affairs

David Shulkin, Under Secretary of Health for the US Department of Veterans Affairs, leaves Trump Tower in New York City, New York on January 9, 2017. / AFP / DOMINICK REUTER (Photo credit should read DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images)
President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday at a news conference that he has selected David Shulkin, current Undersecretary of Health, to be his nominee to head the Department of Veterans Affairs.