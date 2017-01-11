× Driver that crashed through appliance store showroom under investigation for DUI

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating whether the driver who drove his Jeep Cherokee through an appliance store show room Tuesday afternoon was DUI.

It happen at about 2:15 p.m. at Martin’s Appliance, 2318 Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township. Police say a 53 year old Quarryville man westbound on Pine Boulevard failed to stop at a clearly posted stop sign, continued to travel directly across both lanes of Route 222. The Cherokee rolled through a flower bed, stuck several large boulders, crossed the parking lot, skipped over a curb then crash through the front of Martin’s Applicance. The vehicle came to a stop fully inside the showroom.

The unidentified driver is being detained under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.