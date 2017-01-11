× Furry Friends with Ace the Cat

YORK, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Ace the Cat from Animal Rescue, Inc.!

Ace came to the shelter after he became tangled in his family’s window blinds, causing him to break two of his legs. His family left him at the pet emergency clinic because they couldn’t afford to care for his injuries, which costed around $1230.

Ace received the treatment he needed, which included a placement of two screws in his front leg and a cast on his back leg. In time, Ace should function normally!

For more information on Ace, or to make a tax-deductible contribution towards Ace’s care, you can visit their site here.