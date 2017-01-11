Hall of Presidents & First Ladies in Gettysburg to auction off wax figures, historical objects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This weekend, The Hall of Presidents and First Ladies in Gettysburg will auction off its wax figures and historical objects.

The museum made the decision to close last year due to low visitation and as a result, is auctioning off the figures in the museum.

The auction will take place Saturday, January 14th at 10 a.m at the 1863 Inn of Gettysburg.

Previews of the collection will be held Thursday, January 12th and Saturday prior to the auction.

For more information, visit http://www.paonsiteauctionco.com/.